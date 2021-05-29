Cajuns Hoops adds transfers' Brown and Dalcourt

Louisiana Hoops adding 2 major transfers Friday in forward Jordan Brown and guard Jalen Dalcourt.

Brown comes to Lafayette after spending the 2020-21 season with Arizona. He was named the Pac-12 6th Man of the Year, after averaging 9.4 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Wildcats.

The 6-11, 235 pound forward was a 5-star recruit coming out of high school in California and was a McDonald's All-American in 2017. He also has ties to the UL program, as his dad Dion Brown played for the Cajuns from 1980-1984.

Dalcourt is a Lafayette native, prepping at Lafayette High School. He comes over to Louisiana, after a season with San Jose State. The 6-2, 170 pound guard averaged 9.6 points per game in 15 contests.

Brown and Dalcourt join former LCA and St. John's guard Greg Williams as key transfers for the Cajuns in the 2021 offseason.

