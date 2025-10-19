Cajuns’ homecoming nightmare: Southern Miss exposes UL’s faults

LAFAYETTE — For the second time this season, Louisiana fans didn’t stick around to see the end. This time, the early exits came on homecoming night — as Southern Miss spoiled the celebration with a 22-10 win, keeping its perfect Sun Belt record intact and sending the Ragin’ Cajuns to 1-2 in league play.

Golden Eagles head coach Charles Huff moved to 2-0 at Cajun Field, while Louisiana once again failed to capitalize on key opportunities.

“We had some opportunities to take advantage of momentum plays and we didn’t do that,” head coach Michael Desormeaux said. “When you play teams that are playing well, you have to find a way to capitalize.”

Louisiana opened with a promising, methodical eight-minute drive that ended with quarterback Lunch Winfield punching in a short touchdown run. But the Cajuns wouldn’t find the end zone again, undone by three turnovers — including a costly fumble by Winfield near the goal line in the third quarter.

“I have to be more disciplined in knowing that it’s first down,” Winfield said. “We have more attempts at it. Just don’t reach the ball. That’s the biggest thing about it.”

The Cajuns’ defense gave the offense every chance, forcing two first-half turnovers and holding Southern Miss to just 2-of-13 on third down. Yet, for the second straight week, Louisiana’s offense failed to cash in.

“We talk about those momentum plays all the time,” Desormeaux said. “We just haven’t executed our best at those moments. Obviously, we’re not getting it, so I have to go back and figure out some things that we can do a little bit better to put points on the board.”

Winfield echoed the frustration: “We told each other that we should’ve had like 35 points on the board. If we take those turnovers and make them any kind of points, that’s a game changer.”

Those missed chances caught up with the defense in the second half. Facing a 3rd-and-long from their own two-yard line, the Eagles struck with a back-breaking 98-yard touchdown — Braylon Braxton connecting with Micah Davis to silence the home crowd for good.

“We sent a blitz. I take some blame in that,” linebacker Jaden Dugger said. “I feel like I should’ve gotten to the quarterback. The rush works with the coverage.”

“It’s just things like that that we don’t do and can’t do," Desormeaux added. "We were trying to disguise coverage, and we got out of it late. It cost us.”

To make matters worse, starting left tackle Bryant Williams was carted off the field and did not return.

With the loss, Louisiana’s hopes of winning the Sun Belt West are now on life support. The Cajuns hit the road next to face Troy — undefeated in conference play and winners of four straight.

