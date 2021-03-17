Cajuns hold off late Nicholls rally

Louisiana held off a late Nicholls push to beat the Colonels 9-8 Friday.

A 14-hit performance built a 9-4 lead heading into the 8th, but a Greg Anderberg two-run triple, turned de facto home run as he scored on an error cut the deficit to one. But with a runner on Austin Bradford induced a double play to end the inning, preserving the win and getting the save.

Cajuns' DH Connor Kimple hit a home run, going 3-5 on the night driving in two. It was an identical stat line for first basemen Ben Fitzgerald. David Christie earned the win out of the pen, allowing one run on 1.2 innings pitched, striking out 2.

Louisiana hosts TCU beginning a three-game series Friday.

