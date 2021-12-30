Cajuns' head coach, Bob Marlin, tests positive for COVID-19; Will miss conference opener at App State

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana head coach Bob Marlin will not be available for tomorrow's conference opener at Appalachian state due to testing positive for COVID-19.

Marlin will also miss Saturday's game at Coastal Carolina.

Assistant coach Brock Morris will serve as head coach in his absence. Morris served as the team's director of basketball operations from 2012 to 2013 before returning in 2019 as assistant coach.

