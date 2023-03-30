Cajuns Head Coach Bob Marlin agrees to a multi-year contract extension

UL Men's Basketball head coach Bob Marlin has agreed to a multi year contract extension, KATC Sports confirms.

Terms of the deal have not yet been released.

This was the final year of his contract, but with winning the Sun Belt tournament, he was already guaranteed the 2023-24 season.

Louisiana finished the season 26-8, went undefeated in the Cajundome for the first time ever and made their first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 2014.

