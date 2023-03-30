Watch Now
Cajuns Head Coach Bob Marlin agrees to a multi-year contract extension

Cajuns Head Coach Bob Marlin agrees to a multi-year contract extension. Marlin led UL Men's Basketball to first NCAA Tournament Appearance since 2014.
Posted at 11:45 PM, Mar 29, 2023
UL Men's Basketball head coach Bob Marlin has agreed to a multi year contract extension, KATC Sports confirms.

Terms of the deal have not yet been released.

This was the final year of his contract, but with winning the Sun Belt tournament, he was already guaranteed the 2023-24 season.

Louisiana finished the season 26-8, went undefeated in the Cajundome for the first time ever and made their first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 2014.

