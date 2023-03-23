Cajuns Guard Themus Fulks Enters Transfer Portal

Louisiana guard Themus Fulks has entered the transfer portal, KATC Sports confirmed.

Fulks was a steady force for the Cajuns at point guard, leading the Sun Belt in assists with 6 per game.

The redshirt sophomore was also 4th on the team in scoring, averaging just over 9 points.

In the Sun Belt championship, Fulks scored a career high 23 points in the win.

