Cajuns Guard Themus Fulks Enters Transfer Portal

Louisiana guard Themus Fulks has entered the transfer portal, KATC Sports confirmed.
Fulks was a steady force for the Cajuns at point guard, leading the Sun Belt in assists with 6 per game.
The redshirt sophomore was also 4th on the team in scoring, averaging just over 9 points.
In the Sun Belt championship, Fulks scored a career high 23 points in the win.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers