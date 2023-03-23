Watch Now
SportsUL Sports

Actions

Cajuns Guard Themus Fulks Enters Transfer Portal

Cajuns Guard Themus Fulks Enters Transfer Portal
Themus Fulks
Posted at 11:49 PM, Mar 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-23 00:49:28-04

Louisiana guard Themus Fulks has entered the transfer portal, KATC Sports confirmed.

Fulks was a steady force for the Cajuns at point guard, leading the Sun Belt in assists with 6 per game.

The redshirt sophomore was also 4th on the team in scoring, averaging just over 9 points.

In the Sun Belt championship, Fulks scored a career high 23 points in the win.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.