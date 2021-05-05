Cajuns Guard Mylik Wilson Enters Transfer Portal

Louisiana guard Mylik Wilson has entered the transfer portal, the university confirmed Tuesday.

As a sophomore in 2020-21, Wilson led the Cajuns with 2 steals per game and was 2nd in scoring with 12.9 points per game. He also finished with 5.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 33.7 minutes per game.

In his 1st year with the Cajuns, the Rayville native was the 2020 Sun Belt Freshman of the Year and a Kyle Macy Freshman All-American.

Wilson is joined in the portal by reserve forward Chris Spenkuch. Hampered by injuries during his time in Lafayette, Spenkuch only played in 25 games as a Cajun. He averaged 1.2 points and 1.3 rebounds per game.

