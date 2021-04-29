Cajuns going full capacity for remainder of season

The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Department of Athletics will move to full capacity at all outdoor sporting events, effective immediately.

Dr. Bryan Maggard, Director of Athletics, made the announcement today, after Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards loosened COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings on Tuesday, April 27.

Full capacity at home events will begin on Friday, April 30, when Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball hosts Texas State for a three-game series at Russo Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.

The Department of Athletics will begin selling tickets for remaining seats at both Russo Park and Lamson Park in the coming days. Fans are encouraged to use RaginCajuns.com/Tickets [ragincajuns.com] to make single-game purchases or call (337) 265-2357. Tickets may also be purchased at the CAJUNDOME Box Office at 444 Cajundome Blvd. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The Ragin' Cajuns Athletic Foundation will begin contacting 2020 season ticket holders for baseball and softball with the option of purchasing tickets for the remainder of the 2021 season.

Wearing masks or facial coverings is recommended at all University outdoor sporting events.

