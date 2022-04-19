Watch
Cajuns' forward, Theo Awkuba enters transfer portal

Awkuba played two seasons at Louisiana
KATC
Posted at 11:42 PM, Apr 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-19 00:42:24-04

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana Forward Theo Awkuba has entered the transfer portal.

Awkuba helped lead the team to the Sunbelt Championship game last month.

He spent two years with the Cajuns and this past season he was 55% from the field, averaging 9 PPG and 8 rebounds per game.

