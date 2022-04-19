Cajuns' forward, Theo Awkuba enters transfer portal

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana Forward Theo Awkuba has entered the transfer portal.

Awkuba helped lead the team to the Sunbelt Championship game last month.

He spent two years with the Cajuns and this past season he was 55% from the field, averaging 9 PPG and 8 rebounds per game.

