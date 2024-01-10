Cajuns forward Joe Charles' historic outing proves he's a star

“It’s more room to grow. Never be satisfied. Keep grinding. Work hard.”

It’s hard to mention Cajuns basketball without saying Joe Charles. ‘Carencro Joe’ has elevated his game to another level.

He’s averaging close to a double-double and has registered seven of them this season.

“Last year my confidence wasn’t there like it was supposed to be,” Charles said. “After I talked to my teammates and coaches, my confidence is where it’s supposed to be.”

His greatest jump came against Coastal Carolina. The junior scored 22 points and hauled in 14 rebounds.

On top of that, Charles swatted away five shots, drilled four triples, stole the ball three times, and dished out a trio of dimes.

He would become the fourth player to do so since 1996.

“It means a lot to me being from where I came from,” Charles said. “Being a local product means a lot to me. I could’ve gone somewhere else, but I stayed home, and the coaches trust me.”

“He’s one of our most complete players,” Cajuns head coach Bob Marlin said. "He’s done well defensively and rebounding this year. He’s a great three-point shooter, and he’s not turning the ball over.”

For Charles, his greatest asset is his rebounding ability. His 9.9 boards per game is second in the Sun Belt conference and first on the Cajuns’ roster.

“It’s really about who wants it more, heart, and being in the right spot,” Charles said. “Being that we’re a small team, I have to be the leading rebounder and help the team do what it takes to win.”

“The way he approaches every day is really big for our team,” Marlin said. "He shows a great example of how to play and be efficient in all phases of his game.”

As the season gets into the thick of league play, Charles will get better with his eyes set on finishing the ultimate slam dunk.

“The big step is to get back to March Madness and cause some damage in there,” Charles said.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel