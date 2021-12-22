Cajuns football basking in 2021’s glory; honing in on the future

LAFAYETTE — The honeymoon phase from Louisiana football's 2021 season is still going on after the Ragin' Cajuns posted a 13-1 record and won its first outright Sun Belt title.

However, soon enough, the Cajuns will have to start looking to the future. Even though several star players are leaving, UL still has a bright talented future.

The Cajuns could return close to 15 players who have playing experience, including Sun Belt Freshman of the year running back Montrell Johnson.

UL also adds a small signing class of eight with players like Madison Prep quarterback Zeon Chriss. Essentially, it's not about reinventing the wheel, instead, it's about maintaining what's already been built.

“The thing that we kept saying is that we're just trying to continue this mission,” Cajuns head coach Michael Desormeaux said. “We're not going to change the way we do things. We're going to continue to build on the things that we believe in. Hopefully what we did this year will make our team and the people that we're trying to get on our team say, they're right. That's the culture that I know we have, and that's what's going to keep going.”

