Cajuns fall to ODU despite Evans' career night

LAFAYETTE — The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns men’s basketball team was unable to secure its third Sun Belt Conference win on Thursday night, falling to Old Dominion, 71-60.

The Monarchs came out strong, opening the game with a 6-0 run that set the tone early. However, Louisiana found its footing through defense, with Kyran Ratliff providing a momentum-shifting block that led to a bucket on the other end, courtesy of Mostapha El Moutoakill off a Michael Thomas assist.

Jeremiah Evans provided a much-needed boost off the bench in the first half. The 6-foot-10 freshman scored seven points and knocked down his first three-pointer of the season, cutting the Monarchs’ lead to 23-17.

Evans continued to shine in the second half, recording a career-high 19 points. Despite his efforts, the Monarchs pulled away with a 10-point lead midway through the half. A three-pointer by ODU’s Dani Pounds extended the gap, keeping Louisiana at bay.

The Cajuns struggled to close the deficit, dropping their second consecutive Sun Belt game.

“When guys are struggling, that’s when you’ve got to really lock in on the defensive side of the ball,” Interim head coach Derrick Zimmerman said. “I felt we did, but we just couldn’t get over the hump. We’re going to watch film tomorrow, point out mistakes, and attack Monroe just like we attacked this game. We’ll be ready to play.”

The Cajuns will look to bounce back in their next Sun Belt matchup against UL Monroe on Saturday, Jan. 19 at 7:00 p.m.

