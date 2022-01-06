Cajuns evaluating lineup ahead of Arkansas State game

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana men’s basketball returns home after winning two road games to open Sun Belt play.

UL knocked off both App State and Coastal Carolina last week without head coach Bob Marlin and six players in their lineup due to COVID-19.

The Cajuns were able to turn a negative situation into a positive one because players that usually don't touch the floor got a chance to shine.

This now leaves many wondering how Marlin will balance his lineup.

“We're going to continue to have competitive practices,” Marlin said. “The guys who play the most minutes will be the ones who can get the job done. I like the way we came together as a team. That was very important. We showed some character spreading it around and having different guys step up.”

The Cajuns will have to figure out their rotation starting on Thursday, Jan. 6 against Arkansas State.

The Red Wolves are on a three-game win streak coming in. The contest will tip-off at 7:00 p.m.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel