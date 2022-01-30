Watch
SportsUL Sports

Actions

Cajuns drop second straight at home to Georgia Southern

items.[0].image.alt
Louisiana Athletics
GeorgiaSouthernPreviewWeb.jfif
Posted at 10:44 PM, Jan 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-30 00:12:30-05

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Elijah McCadden had a layup to tie the game and converted a pair of free throws with 17 seconds left to give Georgia Southern a 66-65 win over Louisiana-Lafayette on Saturday night.

McCadden came off the bench to score 21 points, converting 8 of 11 from the line and adding four assists, and Cam Bryant added 16 points and seven rebounds as the Eagles (10-9, 3-5 Horizon) got 45 of its 66 points from its bench.

Kobe Julien led the Ragin’ Cajuns (9-10, 4-5) with 19 points. Dou Gueye added 13 points and Jordan Brown chipped in 10 points off the bench.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.