Cajuns drop season finale to Southern Miss

Louisiana women's basketball dropped their regular season finale to Southern Miss, 69-64, on Friday, Feb. 24.

The Cajuns close the campaign on a three-game losing streak and 9-5 at home.

UL (16-14 [10-8 SBC]) now shifts their focus toward the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

The Cajuns are the No. 7 seed and will face No. 10 App State on Wednesday, March 1. The game will tip-off at 7:30 p.m. and will air on ESPN+

