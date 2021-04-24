Cajuns drop opener at Little Rock, lost five of last six

Louisiana Baseball fell in its first game of its weekend series at Little Rock, 8-2, at Gary Hogan Field on Friday afternoon.

Offensively, Louisiana was led by Brett Borgogno and CJ Willis. Borgogno collected his second home run of the season, a solo shot to left field, and Willis went 2-for-4 on the afternoon and has now claimed a hit in five of six games.

Louisiana (21-16, 7-6 SBC) had trouble touching Little Rock’s Hayden Arnold (6-3) in the first few innings, striking out six times through three frames.

Borgogno flipped the script on Arnold in the third, however, smashing a solo home run to left field, his second of the season.

Little Rock (17-17, 8-5 SBC) scored in the third, matching Louisiana’s run on a two-out RBI double to centerfield by Tyler Williams.

The Trojans recorded another two-out, RBI-hit in the fourth inning off Arrighetti, a single from Jake Wright that gave Little Rock a 2-1 advantage.

Louisiana had an opportunity in the top of the fifth when it had Drake Osborn on third with one out, but Josh Cofield’s line drive was caught by a diving Eldrige Figueroa at shortstop that saved a run.

The bats heated up for Little Rock in the sixth as it plated four runs, two off Spencer Arrighetti and two off David Christie and took a five-run advantage over the Ragin’ Cajuns.

The Ragin’ Cajuns scored a run in the top of the seventh on a Brennan Breaux pinch-hit, RBI-single. Breaux is now one hit away from his 100th as a Ragin’ Cajun.

Aaron Barkley entered the game for Hayden Arnold and retired a pair of Ragin’ Cajuns on strikes to end the inning, keeping the game at 6-2.

Jeff Wilson had a solid outing in the bottom of the seventh, fanning two batters before getting replaced by Blake Marshall. Wilson made his first appearance since March 16 against Nicholls State.

Little Rock scored two more runs in the bottom of the eighth and Louisiana couldn’t muster up any runs in the ninth as the Trojans claimed an 8-2 win.

Louisiana and Little Rock will scrap again Saturday night with first pitch starting at 6 p.m.

