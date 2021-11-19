Cajuns dominate in straight sets in SBC tourney opener

FOLEY, Alabama — The Cajuns volleyball team opened Sunbelt conference play in Foley, Alabama against Appalachian State.

Cajuns dominated winning three straight sets (25-15, 25-23, 27-25) to advance to the quarterfinals.

Kara Barnes led the way with 11 kills and putting together 12.5 points.

Next up, Louisiana takes on Coastal Carolina Friday, November 19th, at 5 p.m.

