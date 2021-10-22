Watch
Cajuns dodge scare from Arkansas State with 28-27 win

Louisiana rushed for 424 yards as a team
JONESBORO, Ark. — Louisiana's ground game helped the Cajuns to edge out Arkansas State, 28-27, on Thursday, October 21. With the victory, Louisiana is bowl eligible for the fourth consecutive season.

As a team, UL totaled 424 yards on the ground, which is the second-most yards rushing as a team in the Billy Napier era.

Running backs Chris Smith (238) and Montrell Johnson (150) combined for 388 yards on 41 combined carries.

UL (6-1) returns to Lafayette to face Texas State on Saturday, Oct. 30. The game is set to kick off at 11:00 a.m. and will air on ESPNU.

