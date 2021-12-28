Cajuns' defensive back, Percy Butler, declares for NFL Draft

LAFAYETTE — Defensive back, Percy Butler announced via social media that he is declaring for the NFL Draft.

This past season, Butler finished with 61 total tackles, 4 pass break-ups, 3 recovered fumbles and 1 interception.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel