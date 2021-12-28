Cajuns' defensive back, Percy Butler, declares for NFL Draft

LAFAYETTE — Defensive back, Percy Butler announced via social media that he is declaring for the NFL Draft.
#Cajuns safety Percy Butler (@pbutler16x) declares for the NFL Draft. @KATCTV3 pic.twitter.com/ELC0NmaqYH
— Jamarcus Fitzpatrick (@JFitzTV) December 27, 2021
This past season, Butler finished with 61 total tackles, 4 pass break-ups, 3 recovered fumbles and 1 interception.
