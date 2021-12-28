Watch
SportsUL Sports

Actions

Cajuns' defensive back, Percy Butler, declares for NFL Draft

items.[0].image.alt
katc
percy b.jpg
Posted at 11:35 PM, Dec 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-28 00:36:16-05

LAFAYETTE — Defensive back, Percy Butler announced via social media that he is declaring for the NFL Draft.

This past season, Butler finished with 61 total tackles, 4 pass break-ups, 3 recovered fumbles and 1 interception.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.