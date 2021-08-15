Cajuns continue to set ‘The Culture’

Louisiana football continues to prepare for its open practice on Sunday afternoon.

All week we've talked about how the Cajuns are a nationally ranked program, which in many of our minds is something new... For the Cajuns, this is ‘The Culture, as they call it, so that means we should expect this type of program.

“The tone has been set since we came back in January, and it carried over into the summer,” Cajuns senior offensive lineman Ken Marks said. “We already know what needs to be done to have a successful camp and get ready for our first game. You can never be complacent. It's always room for improvement and room to grow. There are guys that have been in the league for 10 plus years, and they're still learning different things every day. You can look at it like we've been here forever, but it's football. It's an ever-evolving game. Things change, positions change, people change, you've just got to grow with it.”

