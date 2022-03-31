Cajuns continue to manage loaded receiver room

LAFAYETTE — One of the deeper rooms on the Louisiana football team is at receiver.

A ton of guys splashed into action in 2021 including Michael Jefferson and Peter LeBlanc, who led the team in receiving yards.

However, there are multiple also guys that are fighting for even more time on the field. Twelve receivers that registered at least one catch last year return to the roster, so getting the wideouts the football is becoming more of a priority.

“You've got a group in there that competes really well,” Cajuns head coach Michael Desormeaux said. “Coach (Tim) Leger does a phenomenal job coaching the receivers. They understand the run game, the passing game, and the timing that it takes. They work really hard at their craft. I think our past game is something that we're trying to revamp and figure out a past game that we feel is going to be good for us.”

You'll have the chance to see this receiver group in 10 days when the Cajuns will hold their Vermilion and White spring game.

The game is set for Saturday, April 9 at 11:00 a.m.

