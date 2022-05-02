Cajuns continue series win streak after sweeping Coastal Carolina

LAFAYETTE — After their series sweep over Coastal Carolina, Louisiana now stands at the top of the Sunbelt conference.

UL is 20-4 in conference play winning 6 straight games as they've had to battle some adversity recently.

Some injuries called for a change in their powerful lineup but for head coach Gerry Glasco,

he says there's no doubt that everyone is capable of getting the job done.

"We do everything the same. In practice, the whole lineup everybody gets the same practice, like the exact same number of pitches almost. I think they're all ready. If I put them up there, they should be able to hit. And that's that's reassuring. The one thing we got really good at around the last two years is playing around the injuries and next man up."

