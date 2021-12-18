Cajuns complete media day ahead of New Orleans Bowl

Louisiana football is set to play in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl against Marshall on Saturday, Dec. 18. Since losing in the first game of the regular season to Texas, UL has won 12 consecutive games, which is the second-longest win streak in the country.

Get to know the Ragin Cajuns

Ahead of their matchup with the Thundering Herd, the Cajuns (12-1) spoke with sports journalists on Friday, Dec. 17.

Diving into the matchup between Louisiana and Marshall

The game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. and will air on ESPN. The Cajuns are currently favored to win the game by four points.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel