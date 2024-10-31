Cajuns Coast to Exhibition Victory over Centenary

LAFAYETTE – The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Women's Basketball rolled off 28 unanswered points after the opening tip and cruised to an 86-23 exhibition game victory over Centenary College on Wednesday, October 30 at the Cajundome.

The Ragin’ Cajuns received four points apiece from the trio of Ashlyn Jones, Kamryn Jones and Lanay Wheaton in opening a 17-0 lead after the first quarter.

Louisiana’s defense pitched a shutout for the game’s first 16 minutes – the Ladies’ first basket occurring with 4:00 remaining in the second quarter.

UL had Centenary locked up from the start, forcing the Ladies into 17 consecutive missed attempts to start the night. The Ragin’ Cajuns did not allow an offensive rebound over the first 15 minutes.

A pair of three-pointers from Tamiah Robinson capped off the game-opening run and had the Cajuns on the way to the 30-plus point lead at the break that was reached on a three-point play by Kamryn Jones at with 27 seconds before the break that made it 35-4.

Jones converted a series of three field goals by the 8:15 mark of the third quarter that quickly stretched the lead to 41-4. Before the quarter expired a 13-2 run moved UL’s advantage over 40 points, up to 57-12 at the 2:30 mark.

Leading the offense was Jones (21 pts, 12 reb) and Erica Lafayette (20 pts, 11 reb) who both reached the 20-point mark and turned in a double-double.

Robinson scored 14 points, dished out 10 assists and came within two rebounds of posting a triple double.

Louisiana shot 46 percent (33-of-71), made eight 3-point baskets and outrebounded the Ladies 46-25 yielding only five offensive rebounds.

UP NEXT FOR LOUISIANA

The Ragin' Cajuns officially open the 2024-25 regular season on Monday, November 4 in DeKalb, Illinois at Northern Illinois in the MAC-SBC Challenge. Tipoff is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. with live coverage on ESPN+.

The first-ever matchup between the two programs starts the 13th season of the Garry Brodhead era.

In the inaugural year of the MAC-SBC Challeneg last winter, Louisiana split its matchups with Kent State (home) and Central Michigan (away), highlighted by Tamiah Robinson's game-winning three-pointer in a 54-51 win at CMU in February.

