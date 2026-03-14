Cajuns can't overcome early deficit in SBC opener

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball team was unable to overcome an early deficit in the Sun Belt Conference opener as Southern Miss scored five runs over the first two innings and went on to claim a 6-1 decision on Friday, March 13 at the USM Softball Complex in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

Southern Miss (19-10, 1-0 SBC) capitalized on early opportunities – including would-be hits that landed just out of the reach of the Ragin’ Cajuns defense – plating two runs in the first inning and adding three more in the second.

An error allowed the Golden Eagles to score a pair of unearned runs in the opening frame before a three-RBI triple from Carrie Green in the second inning extended the lead to 5-0.

All of USM’s early scoring came with two outs, leaving Sage Hoover (1.2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 1 BB) saddled with tough luck in her SBC debut.

Louisiana (16-11, 0-1 SBC) threatened in the fourth inning when Miki Watts (1-for-3) singled and Brooke Otto (2-for-3, double, run) followed with a base hit, but the Ragin’ Cajuns were unable to push a run across.

Otto finished 2-for-3 and later sparked Louisiana’s lone run in the seventh inning, doubling down the left field line before scoring on Haley Hart’s RBI single up the middle.

Lexie Delbrey (4.1 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 2 K) provided stability in relief for Louisiana, allowing one run over 4.1 innings with two strikeouts.

Southern Miss pitcher Kayla Giardina (7.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 1 K) earned the win after tossing a complete game and allowing one run on four hits. She retired the Cajuns in order each of the first three innings and five times total.

UL had its nine-game win streak over USM snapped, dropping a contest to the Golden Eagles in SBC play for the first time.

The Ragin’ Cajuns played their 10th consecutive game away from Lamson Park. Louisiana now stands 5-5 on the 12-game road trip that concludes this weekend in Hattiesburg before returning to Lamson Park for the SBC home opener vs. Texas State from March 20-22.

UP NEXT FOR LOUISIANA

Louisiana continues its Sun Belt Conference Opening Weekend series with Southern Miss on Saturday, March 14 with a 2:00 p.m. contest at the USM Softball Complex in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

The Ragin’ Cajuns seek to even the series with the Golden Eagles and look to keep alive the chance for a fourth consecutive SBC series win dating back to last season.

Saturday’s matchup will be televised on ESPN+ with Clay Sweet calling the action. Fans can listen to the radio broadcast on The GOAT 103.3 FM and 1420 AM in the Acadiana region and worldwide on Varsity Network with Cody Junot (pxp) and Bobby Neveaux (analyst) providing commentary.

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