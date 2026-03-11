Cajuns build early lead, beat UTRGV

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana scored eight runs in the first three innings and held off a late push from UTRGV to earn an 11–7 win Tuesday at Russo Park.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (13-4) jumped ahead early, plating two runs in the first inning before erupting for four in the second and two more in the third to build an 8–1 advantage.

UTRGV (7-10) chipped away with two runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth to close the gap, but Louisiana answered with a run in the fourth and two in the seventh to maintain control.

Ty Roman (1-2) earned the win for Louisiana after allowing three runs on six hits with four strikeouts over 3.1 innings. Parker Smith added three scoreless innings of relief, allowing just one hit.

Donovan LaSalle led the Cajuns at the plate, going 2-for-5 with a run scored. Drew Markle finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs, while Lee Amedee went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored. Colt Brown added two hits and drove in a run.

Louisiana totaled 11 hits and drew six walks in the victory.

UTRGV scored two runs in the ninth to trim the deficit, but Cody Brasch closed the door with three strikeouts to end the game.

UL now prepares for conference play after postponing their Wednesday game against McNeese due to a threat of inclement weather. The Cajuns welcome South Alabama for a three-game series beginning on Friday at 6:00 p.m.

