Cajuns boast primed budding receivers

There are plenty of new faces at wide receiver.

From St. Martinsville’s Harvey Broussard to Texas native AJ Jayroe, there will be some young faces in the mix of playing.

Peter LeBlanc and Jacob Bernard are at the front of the pack as they are the only remaining receivers from 2022 to have more than 100 yards receiving.

Despite the lack of experienced playmakers, the Cajuns believe their budding pass catchers are primed for Saturday nights.

“We have people in position,” offensive coordinator Tim Leger. “Will they produce when the lights come on or not? We'll find out, and it’s my job to get them ready.”

“I think the strongest point is that we have a lot of inexperience,” junior wide receiver Jacob Bernard said. “People really don't know much about us, and I think they underestimate us.”

“I see myself in their shoes from just a couple of years ago,” senior wide receiver Peter LeBlanc. “I think that's exciting to see. I think they can play a big part in this season, and we're going to need everybody we have.”

