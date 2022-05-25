Cajuns baseball: The Rise of Roccaforte

LAFAYETTE — The growth of Cajuns sophomore Carson Roccaforte is eye-popping. The first baseman’s batting average has spiked from .274 to .392 in one year.

He’s added 12 more home runs than last season and just Monday, ‘Rocco’ earned first-team All-Sun Belt honors.

“I don't try to focus too much on accolades,” Roccaforte said. “A lot of guys have had a great year. I'm happy as long as I can make a regional and continue to play with this team.

Roccaforte’s numbers are some of the conference’s best. He’s number one in batting average. He is also second in RBI with 61, home runs with 16, and second in stolen bases with 23.

However, it’s his unselfish attitude that makes him special.

“My teammates have been pushing me," Roccaforte said. "I couldn’t do it without them. Up and down the lineup, guys have contributed. It’s made my job a lot easier. I’m thankful for them.”

As humble as he’s been, Roccaforte’s talents are unmatched.

That is why in just his second season of college baseball he leads Louisiana in hits, batting average, and homers.

His ability to be the Cajuns’ secret weapon became clear from the beginning.

“You’ve got to have that one guy that’s kind of like the sun,” Cajuns baseball head coach Matt Deggs said. “Everything circles around it. He’s been that, and it’s been a saving grace for us for sure. Without that, we would be in dire straits right now.”

Roccaforte’s campaign is the opposite of a sophomore slump. Instead, it’s been a preview of what’s to come.

Before Roccaforte looks ahead, he’s set on rocketing his team to a regional.

“I’m just trying to win games in any way that I can,” Roccaforte said. “I want to help the offense and feed off the guys in the lineup. They’ve done a great job on their part. I’m just trying to contribute.”

