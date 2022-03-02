Cajuns baseball edges out Northwestern State, 11-8

NATCHITOCHES — Louisiana baseball outlasted a late push from Northwestern State to win 11-8 on Tuesday, Mar. 1.

With the win, the Cajuns snapped are three-game losing streak and improve to 4-4 on the season.

UL returns to Russo Park on Wednesday, Mar. 2 to face the Demons for a second straight game. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

