Watch
SportsUL Sports

Actions

Cajuns baseball edges out Northwestern State, 11-8

cajuns bsb.jpg
katc
cajuns bsb.jpg
Posted at 10:16 PM, Mar 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-01 23:16:06-05

NATCHITOCHES — Louisiana baseball outlasted a late push from Northwestern State to win 11-8 on Tuesday, Mar. 1.

With the win, the Cajuns snapped are three-game losing streak and improve to 4-4 on the season.

UL returns to Russo Park on Wednesday, Mar. 2 to face the Demons for a second straight game. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.