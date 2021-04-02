Cajuns back Arrighetti who throws another gem Thursday

MONROE — Spencer Arrighetti struck out seven, allowing just four hits, no runs in Louisiana's 9-5 win at ULM.

Arrighetti's ERA dropping to 0.90 on the season after another spectacular outing.

The Cajuns' bats backed him, scoring runs early. Louisiana tallied 13 hits, and all nine runs were earned. Tyler Robertson hit his 4th home run of the season, driving in two runs. Carson Roccaforte finished the game a perfect 4-4 with an RBI and school record five stolen bases.

Louisiana has won 28 of the last 29 against ULM. Game two of the series is Friday at 6 p.m.

