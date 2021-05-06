Cajuns add Missouri, Michigan State to future games

Louisiana football is adding Missouri and Michigan State to future games, and are currently scheduled to play a power-five school in each season through 2025.

The Cajuns booked their trip to East Lansing to play Michigan State on September 14th, 2024, while the team's trip to Columbia Missouri comes October 4th, 2025.

The game against the Spartans is the first between the two programs and will mark back-to-back seasons in which the team is scheduled to play a BigTen team. The game against Missouri is a reschedule of this fall's canceled non-conference meeting. It will be the first ever game between the two teams.

Current Louisiana Non-Conference Opponents

2021: Texas* (9/4) Nicholls (9/11) Ohio (9/18) Liberty (11/20)

2022: Southeastern (9/3) Eastern Michigan (9/10) Rice (9/17) Florida St.*(11/19)

2023: UAB (9/16) Minnesota* (9/30) New Mexico St. (10/14)

2024: Michigan State* (9/14) Tulane (9/21) New Mexico State (10/19)

2025: Rice (9/6) Eastern Michigan (9/20) Missouri* (10/4)

2026: UAB (9/19) Wyoming (9/26)

2027: Tulane (9/4)

2028: Tulsa (9/9)

2029: Wyoming (9/15)

