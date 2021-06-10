Cajuns add Creighton Transfer Jones

Bob Marlin is adding a fourth transfer this season signing Creighton transfer Antwann Jones.

Jones averaged 3.4 points in 10.9 minutes-per-games this season. He started his career with Memphis before transferring.

Jones is a 6-foot-6-inch guard out of Orlando with three years of eligibility remaining. He is the fourth transfer addition joining Jordan Brown, Jalen Dalcourt and Greg Williams.

