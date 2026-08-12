Cajun linebackers looks to build depth with Kailep Edwards out

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana linebacker Kailep Edwards will miss at least six weeks after suffering a partially torn MCL during fall camp.

Edwards had been having a strong camp before the injury, which occurred when another player fell on him.

“He was having a good camp,” Louisiana coach Michael Desormeaux said. “It was one of those things where he just got fell on. That’s why it’s important to stay off the ground.”

The injury is a tough blow for a Louisiana linebacker room that was already preparing to replace previous starters Jaden Dugger and Terrence Williams.

However, the Cajuns have plenty of young talent ready to step into larger roles.

Senior Jake St. Andre and sophomore Conor McPherson have made significant strides during camp. Louisiana also frequently uses three-linebacker sets, creating an opportunity for several players to compete for Edwards’ snaps.

Ethan Veal, Micah Johnson and Lafayette Christian product Princeton Malbrue are among those in the mix.

The Cajuns have developed several new starters at linebacker under Desormeaux, and the coaching staff remains confident in the depth of the position group.

“It’s a good group, man,” Desormeaux said. “We’ve got a bunch of them that are rolling in there. They’re communicating well and playing physically. It’s fun to see guys rise up to the occasion.”

McPherson said his biggest improvement has come from playing with more confidence.

“I was really second-guessing myself in the past,” McPherson said. “But it’s all about playing fast. If I trust what I know and what the coaches told me, and trust what I’ve been studying, I can play much quicker.”

Desormeaux also singled out freshman Harrison Kidder as a player who has stood out during camp.

The freshman has impressed the coaching staff and could have an opportunity to contribute this season.

While Edwards’ absence leaves a hole in the linebacker room, Louisiana believes it has the depth to fill it.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel