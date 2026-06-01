Bullpen fatigue proves costly as Ragin' Cajuns bow out in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Louisiana's 2026 baseball season ended Sunday night at the Starkville Regional, but not before the Ragin' Cajuns showcased the grit and determination that carried them to the NCAA Tournament in the first place.

Louisiana's postseason journey ended with a 19-5 loss to host and regional champion Mississippi State, a team that entered the regional final rested after waiting for the Cajuns to battle through the elimination bracket.

The Cajuns had already fought through a demanding stretch to earn their NCAA Tournament berth. Louisiana played seven games in six days during the Sun Belt Conference Tournament, a run that secured an at-large bid and extended its season.

That workload eventually took its toll.

Pitching depth became a major challenge as Louisiana navigated the regional. Relievers Ty Roman, Sawyer Pruitt and JR Tollet were among the pitchers called upon multiple times during the weekend as the Cajuns attempted to stay alive.

Head coach Matt Deggs said the cumulative effect of the team's recent schedule ultimately proved difficult to overcome.

"We played 11 games in 13 days," Deggs said. "Those dudes just played their you-know-what off every day. They don't stop. Y'all saw them. It's pretty impressive."

Deggs said the team's biggest challenge became finding enough available pitching as the postseason progressed.

"I think the biggest predicament we were in was what are you gonna do for pitching?" Deggs said. "We're just not there yet. But it wasn't. I think we still got something left in our tank. I'd love to wake up and play tomorrow."

Despite the season-ending defeat, Louisiana players emphasized the determination that defined the team's postseason run.

Senior pitcher Andrew Herrmann praised the resilience displayed by the roster throughout the regional.

"This group's got a lot of grit and a lot of want," Herrmann said. "Being able to bounce back was kind of what we wanted to do. I think we gave it all we got."

Senior infielder Lee Amedee said the team embraced the difficult path ahead after dropping its regional opener.

"We knew what we were getting ourselves into," Amedee said. "After we lost the first game, we knew what we were going to do. We knew what we wanted to do. We knew we had to beat Lipscomb yesterday, had to beat Cincinnati today and have a doubleheader."

With the season now complete, the focus turns to 2027. Deggs said building additional pitching depth will be a priority as the program looks to take the next step.

The Cajuns return a core of position players and will seek to add arms capable of complementing that talent, with the ultimate goal of not only reaching another NCAA Regional but earning the opportunity to host one in Lafayette.

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