Brown Named To D1Baseball Freshman All-America Team

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana catcher Colt Brown continued to add to his postseason honors Wednesday when he was named to the D1Baseball Freshman All-America First Team.

Brown paced the Ragin' Cajuns offensively during the 2026 season, batting .314 with eight home runs and 53 RBIs. The freshman from Seguin, Texas, was a fixture behind the plate, starting 64 of Louisiana's 66 games. His standout debut season also earned him second-team All-Sun Belt Conference honors and a selection to the league's All-Freshman Team.

The national recognition is Brown's third postseason honor. He previously earned second-team Freshman All-America honors from Perfect Game and was named to the ABCA All-South Region Second Team.

Louisiana finished the 2026 season with a 41-25 record and secured an at-large berth to the NCAA Tournament. The Ragin' Cajuns advanced to the NCAA Starkville Regional final after posting victories over Lipscomb and Cincinnati before facing Mississippi State.

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