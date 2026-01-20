Brodhead says NIL, revenue sharing challenges put UL at crossroads

LAFAYETTE — Garry Brodhead has spent decades around the game of basketball, and now, as the sport changes faster than ever, the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns women’s coach says the biggest challenge isn’t on the court.

It’s money.

With name, image and likeness opportunities and revenue sharing reshaping college athletics, Brodhead says Lafayette may not yet be equipped to keep up — a reality that hits close to home for the longtime coach and Lafayette native.

“I’m not saying it can’t be a good thing,” Brodhead said. “But Lafayette is not ready for it. This is my hometown. I know Lafayette.”

.@RaginCajunsWBB head coach Garry Brodhead shed light on what he's learned in this season as the #Cajuns sit at 1-17 on the year. @KATCTV3



He points to one thing that the program needs to succeed in the future



Moneyhttps://t.co/EIT3KWIqv2 pic.twitter.com/UvgOr8A8mA — Jamarcus Fitzpatrick (@JFitzTV) January 20, 2026

Brodhead said he often hears concerns from community members who worry NIL and revenue sharing could harm college sports. But regardless of opinion, he said the financial reality is already impacting programs like his.

“If we don’t have money for revenue sharing, we’re going to stay where we’re at,” he said.

During last year’s recruiting cycle, Brodhead said the Cajuns didn’t struggle because of coaching changes or a lack of interest from recruits. Players wanted to come to Lafayette. Coaches wanted to work in the program.

The issue was simpler than that.

“It wasn’t about the coaches. It wasn’t about kids not wanting to play here,” Brodhead said. “It was, ‘Do you have the money?’”

Brodhead believes Louisiana’s current staff is prepared to navigate the new landscape. He pointed to associate head coach Temeka Johnson, a former professional player who competed overseas, as someone who understands both the business and basketball sides of the game.

Still, Brodhead said his role is changing with the times.

“My job isn’t just coaching anymore,” he said. “It’s finding people who are willing to help us get a little bit of money so we can get players. That’s just how it is now.”

As women’s basketball continues to gain national attention, Brodhead said programs that can’t adjust to the financial shift risk falling behind — even as interest in the sport reaches new heights.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel