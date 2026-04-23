Brasch emerges as lockdown closer for Louisiana

LAFAYETTE — Cody Brasch has become a steady presence out of the bullpen for the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, turning into one of the team’s most reliable arms in late-game situations.

The junior right-hander has delivered 28 consecutive shutout innings across 15 appearances this season, establishing himself as the team’s go-to closer.

But Brasch’s rise to the role didn’t come easily.

Before arriving in Lafayette, Brasch spent three years at Tyler Junior College. His development was interrupted when he missed the 2024 season after suffering a torn ulnar collateral ligament, requiring Tommy John surgery.

During his rehabilitation, which included six weeks in a brace, Brasch said he leaned heavily on his faith while working his way back to the mound. The time away from competition strengthened his appreciation for the game.

Now healthy and pitching in “Cajun Country,” Brasch has embraced the closer role, showing the composure needed to finish games.

“It’s a combination of things,” Brasch said. “Confidence — that’s a big thing which I’ve always kind of struggled with — and then trust. I’m able to trust the coaches and the fielders so well. So all I have to do is focus on throwing the ball in the strike zone and just trusting the Lord as well, because He’s the reason I’m here.”

Brasch’s performance has not gone unnoticed nationally. The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association recently named him to the Stopper of the Year midseason watch list, an award given annually to the top relief pitcher in college baseball.

Brasch and Louisiana (23-17) travel to Jonesboro, Ark. to take on Arkansas State in a three-game conference series. Game one is set for Friday, April 24 and starts at 6:00 p.m.

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