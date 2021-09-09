Brandon Bishop impressed with season opener performance after injury

LAFAYETTE — Playing in the season opener after injury, safety Brandon Bishop didn't disappoint.

Against the Texas Longhorns, he finished with five total tackles, one solo and half a tackle for loss for one yard.

Bishop suffered a broken leg injury late August forcing him to miss the 2020 season. During his surgery, he had to get a metal rod and two screws going down his leg, but the screws have been removed for some time now. Still rehabbing this past spring, he says that fall camp was big for him because he was back in a routine of practice for the first time in a year.

With game one under his belt, he says he was satisfied with his performance but there's still a lot to be worked on.

"I was devastated after that. It was a tough year going through that after breaking my leg and having to rehab," Bishop says.

"I want to get better with my technique as far. I play nickel and I want to get better with my man technique. I can tackle better, it's a number of things that I can get better from game one to game two."

