Bowling Green uses second half to pull away from UL in opener

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana women’s basketball couldn’t hold off a strong second-half surge from Bowling Green, falling 82-67 in its MAC-Sun Belt Challenge opener on Monday.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (0-1) were seeking their first win in the interconference event since 2023 and looked poised early behind newcomer Jazmyn Jackson. The Georgia Southern transfer scored 13 points, including a first-quarter three-pointer that helped Louisiana build a 20-16 lead after the opening frame.

Bowling Green’s Jaedyn Cook kept the Falcons within reach, attacking the rim for key buckets before teammate Jasmine Fearne knocked down a three-pointer in the second quarter to swing momentum.

Despite steady play from another Cajun newcomer — Southern Miss transfer Mikayla Manley, who also tallied 15 points — Louisiana trailed 39-37 at halftime.

Freshman Amijah Price also added a team high 17 points.

The second half belonged to the Falcons, who outscored UL 43-30 over the final two quarters, including an 11-0 run to start the 3rd quarter.

Louisiana returns to the Cajundome on Friday, Nov. 7 when they host Delta State at 5:00 pm.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc.

