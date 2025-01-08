Both UL hoop teams aim to build on strong starts in SBC Play

LAFAYETTE — Both Louisiana basketball programs are off to 2-1 starts in Sun Belt Conference play, and they’re looking to maintain their momentum as another week of league action approaches.

The women’s and men’s teams, led by head coaches Garry Brodhead and interim Derrick Zimmerman respectively, are focused on fine-tuning their game plans to keep trending in the right direction.

Lafayette Shines for the Cajuns Women

The Ragin’ Cajuns women’s basketball team secured their first Sun Belt win of the new year behind a standout performance from Erica Lafayette. The Rutgers transfer exploded for 24 points and has been a consistent offensive force, averaging 13.2 points per game—8th in the conference.

However, head coach Garry Brodhead anticipates that opponents will start to key in on Lafayette, which will require others to step up offensively.

“They kind of know what we run. They know our system,” Brodhead said. “Everybody else has got to kind of step up, you know? Right now, the hot hand is Erica, and that’s why we got her here.”

The women’s team travels to Mobile to face South Alabama on Thursday, Jan. 9, with tipoff set for 5 p.m.

Cajuns Men Look to Rebound

On the men’s side, Louisiana suffered its first conference loss, falling to Georgia State in a game where they allowed 94 points—the second-most this season. Interim head coach Derrick Zimmerman remains confident the showing was an anomaly and expects his team to return to form through defensive intensity and rebounding.

“They know, hey, if you ain’t playing defense, coach probably ain’t gonna play you,” Zimmerman said. “You gotta buy in. The only way we have a chance to win is defending and rebounding. That’s what I’ve been preaching to the guys in practice.”

The men’s team will look to bounce back at home against Old Dominion on Thursday, Jan. 9, with tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m.

