Bolstering the Bullpen a Priority for UL Baseball This Offseason

There's been an offensive explosion in college baseball this season.

Take the super regional weekend for example. Coming into Monday, teams averaged over 6 runs per game.

That's something UL witnessed first hand too, as the Cajuns allowed close to 7 runs per game in the College Station Regional.

Head coach Matt Deggs knows bolstering his pitching staff is a big key to taking the next step.

"You know there's a lot of work to do," Deggs said. "We've got to add some guys. We need a little bit more pitching depth. The portal makes that possible. I think teams right now can get a lot better, real quick."

Louisiana did boast the Sun Belt's top pitching staff this year, with a 4.21 ERA. But their 3 weekend starters in Brandon Talley, Jacob Schultz and Jeff Wilson are all seniors.

Adding to the bullpen though is Deggs' main priority. The Cajuns blew 5 leads in the 8th inning or later this season. UL also held a 2 run lead in the 7th against Texas A&M last week.

"It's just depth and it's depth on the mound. As great a job as (Seth Thibodaux) did this year with the arms and as great as the arms did, we still need a couple more bullets," Deggs explained. "We were way too generous. Our strike zone discipline is non-existent. I think we've walked 168 times. So our walks didn't match our opponent. Our hit by pitches almost did but it didn't. So we lost the freebie battle on the year. We were minus 32 in freebies, when you add walks, hit by pitches and errors. You want to be on the plus side of that."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel