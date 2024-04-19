Blocking Out the Noise: Louisiana TE Neal Johnson ready for NFL opportunity

In five seasons with Louisiana, Neal Johnson has accounted for nearly 1,200 yards on 101 catches and 11 touches. Johnson has also had post-season honors, including All-Sunbelt Third team in 2023.

Now, Johnson looks to take his talents to the NFL.

"I'm no different from anybody else that may be at a different school or may weigh a little more than me or block a little better", says Johnson. "But just to show them (NFL) that we all got the same heart or the same skills but I want to show them that I can hang with the big dogs."

Thus far, Neal has been in talks with multiple teams including the Washington Commanders and San Francisco 49ers.

