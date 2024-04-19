Watch Now
Blocking Out the Noise: Louisiana TE Neal Johnson ready for NFL opportunity

Johnson spent five seasons with the Cajuns
Posted at 10:46 PM, Apr 18, 2024
In five seasons with Louisiana, Neal Johnson has accounted for nearly 1,200 yards on 101 catches and 11 touches. Johnson has also had post-season honors, including All-Sunbelt Third team in 2023.

Now, Johnson looks to take his talents to the NFL.

"I'm no different from anybody else that may be at a different school or may weigh a little more than me or block a little better", says Johnson. "But just to show them (NFL) that we all got the same heart or the same skills but I want to show them that I can hang with the big dogs."

Thus far, Neal has been in talks with multiple teams including the Washington Commanders and San Francisco 49ers.

