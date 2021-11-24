Billy Napier, Cajuns Trying to Block Out Coaching Rumors Before ULM

Anytime a major job comes open in college football, Louisiana Head coach Billy Napier's name is going to be in the conversation, s possibly the hottest coaching candidate in the nation.

This week, the smoke comes from the University of Florida, after the Gators fired Head Coach Dan Mullen on Sunday. But LSU is also apart of the chatter, with a report from Outkick.com that list Napier as one of the final 3 candidates for the Tigers opening.

"Reality is, you know, outside of the first year, every year I've been here you get contacted by other schools and their interest and those types of things. I think the big thing is, it's apart of the profession." Billy Napier explained on the Great S.C.O.T.T Show on ESPN 1420. "We'll handle these big picture things like we've done in the past. We're going to be smart about it. We're going to make a good decision based on a lot of prayer and a lot of insight from people that I trust and that have wisdom. We'll go from there."

Blocking out the noise will be extra difficult this week for UL while preparing to face ULM, and it's not just because of the job rumors.

Louisiana has already clinched hosting the Sun Belt Title game on December 4th. The Cajuns are favored to beat the Warhawks by 3 touchdowns and on top of that, it's the week of Thanksgiving.

But UL says they are still focused on the task at hand.

"We understand it's one game at a time. We couldn't get to where we are now without taking it one game at a time," Cajuns Offensive Lineman Ken Marks said. "Being that we had that loss to Texas, played bad at Nicholls. We tried to focus in as a team and not look past anybody. Not saying we looked past any of those teams we played. But we made it a sense to take a one game at a time approach."

