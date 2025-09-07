Bill Davis' career night powers Cajuns past McNeese for 34-10 win

LAFAYETTE — Bill Davis rushed for a career-high 132 yards and two touchdowns, powering Louisiana to a 34-10 win over McNeese State on Saturday night at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium.

The sophomore running back had 19 carries as the Ragin’ Cajuns (1-1) piled up 314 yards on the ground. He opened the scoring with a 6-yard touchdown in the first quarter and later broke loose for a 36-yard score just before halftime.

Zylan Perry added 92 rushing yards for the Cajuns, including a 27-yard burst on third-and-long in the third quarter.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Daniel Beale, making his first career start, completed 14 of his 22 pass attempts for 86 yards while being sacked just one time.

Louisiana’s defense took control of the game after McNeese responded with a quick touchdown drive in the first quarter to tie the game at 7. Linebacker Caleb Kibodi delivered a fourth-down sack and senior defensive back Jalen Clark snagged an interception to stall the Cowboys’ momentum.

Tony Sterner connected on a pair of field goals to compliment the Cajuns four touchdown drives, and former Southside standout Landon Baptiste capped the night with his first career touchdown on a 10-yard catch in the fourth quarter.

Louisiana will return to action on the road next week against Missouri on Saturday, Sept. 6 at 3:00 p.m.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel