Big third inning sets stage for win over ULM

Sparked by a two-out, four-run rally in the third inning No. 14 Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball broke free from ULM and captured a 7-0 win on Wednesday (May 12) in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament at the Troy Softball Complex.

The win advanced top-seeded Louisiana (41-10) into the winner’s bracket of the tournament. On Thursday (May 13), the Ragin’ Cajuns will meet South Alabama (27-17) in a 10 a.m. contest.

Scoreless in the third inning, Sophie Piskos (2-for-3, 2 runs)raced home from third base on an errant pickoff attempt with two outs for the game’s first run. Then, the Ragin’ Cajuns took full advantage of the open-door opportunity the Warhawks (17-31) presented.

An RBI single from Kaitlyn Alderink, RBI double from Kendall Talley and RBI single from Justice Milz all followed in succession and Louisiana built a commanding 4-0 lead.

The next inning it was Alderink (2-for-3, 3 RBI) delivering another big moment when her bases-loaded fly ball to deep right field led to an off-balanced catch that allowed two runs to score, extending the advantage to 6-0.

Kandra Lamb (5.0 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 7 K) turned in a dominant effort for five innings in the circle, yielding a single hit and not allowing a single runner to successfully move past second base. After a two-out single in the second inning, Lamb retired the next eight Warhawks batters to establish control.

Karly Heath (2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R) shut down the ULM offense after the leadoff batter reached in the sixth inning, then worked around a two-out walk in the seventh inning to close the door in a key innings-saver relief effort.

