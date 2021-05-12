Watch
SportsUL Sports

Actions

Big third inning sets stage for win over ULM

Louisiana 7, ULM 0
items.[0].image.alt
Jonathan Sellers/ Sun Belt
Sun Belt Tournament Ciara Bryan
Posted at 5:48 PM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 18:48:49-04

Sparked by a two-out, four-run rally in the third inning No. 14 Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball broke free from ULM and captured a 7-0 win on Wednesday (May 12) in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament at the Troy Softball Complex.

The win advanced top-seeded Louisiana (41-10) into the winner’s bracket of the tournament. On Thursday (May 13), the Ragin’ Cajuns will meet South Alabama (27-17) in a 10 a.m. contest.

Scoreless in the third inning, Sophie Piskos (2-for-3, 2 runs)raced home from third base on an errant pickoff attempt with two outs for the game’s first run. Then, the Ragin’ Cajuns took full advantage of the open-door opportunity the Warhawks (17-31) presented.

An RBI single from Kaitlyn Alderink, RBI double from Kendall Talley and RBI single from Justice Milz all followed in succession and Louisiana built a commanding 4-0 lead.

The next inning it was Alderink (2-for-3, 3 RBI) delivering another big moment when her bases-loaded fly ball to deep right field led to an off-balanced catch that allowed two runs to score, extending the advantage to 6-0.

Kandra Lamb (5.0 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 7 K) turned in a dominant effort for five innings in the circle, yielding a single hit and not allowing a single runner to successfully move past second base. After a two-out single in the second inning, Lamb retired the next eight Warhawks batters to establish control.

Karly Heath (2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R) shut down the ULM offense after the leadoff batter reached in the sixth inning, then worked around a two-out walk in the seventh inning to close the door in a key innings-saver relief effort.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.