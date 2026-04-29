Berrat’s Standout Senior Season Earns All-Sun Belt Selection

LAFAYETTE – Senior Angelique Berrat represented the Louisiana Women’s Tennis program on the Sun Belt Conference’s 2026 Women’s Tennis All-Conference Team, her breakthrough season earning her first team honors in singles in the awards announced Wednesday (April 29, 2026).

The All-SBC award, the first of her collegiate career, marks the crowning achievement of an impressive senior season for Berrat.

Berrat becomes the first Ragin' Cajun to earn All-SBC recognition since 2021, when Floriane Picaut garnered singles honors and teamed with Clara Mantaux for a doubles distinction.

The annual SBC Women’s Tennis Awards and All-Conference Teams were voted upon by the league’s 13 women’s tennis head coaches.

Berrat compiled a stellar 13-1 overall record this spring, setting a new career high for single-season victories – all results on coming on Court 1. Her consistency defined the season, as she closed with an 11-match winning streak and went unbeaten across her final 14 appearances dating back to mid-February.

Against conference foes, she proved equally formidable. Berrat was unbeaten in four matches, picking up a pair of wins, highlighted by a signature victory on April 11 over Troy’s Maria Guirguis, a fellow First Team All-SBC honoree, who entered the match with an unblemished 14-0 mark. The result underscored her ability to rise against top competition.

She also secured a notable win over Georgia Southern’s Evelyn Warkentin, another First Team All-SBC performer, further reinforcing her résumé against the league’s elite

Impressively, 12 of Berrat’s 13 victories came in straight sets, showcasing both her efficiency and command on the court.

Beyond her individual success, Berrat played a pivotal role in team outcomes. She clinched the decisive point for Louisiana five times during the dual-match season

Her efforts were recognized twice during the year with Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week honors on March 4 and April 15.

Louisiana (13-6) concluded the 2026 spring dual match season with its first double-digit win total since 2018. The 13-win campaign, second-highest victories tally with head coach Stephanie Vallejos, was highlighted by a nine-match win streak and the team's impressive 54-29 record in singles play driven by Berrat’s success.

2026 Sun Belt Women's Tennis Awards

Singles First Team All-Conference

Savannah Dada-Mascoll, App State

Evelyn Warkentin, Georgia Southern

Angelique Berrat, Louisiana

Johanna Strom, Marshall

Kira Matushkina, Old Dominion

Maria Guirguis, Troy

Singles Second Team All-Conference

Brunelle Kouam, Coastal Carolina

Diana Zuba, Coastal Carolina

Daria Munteanu, James Madison

Polina Gumeniuk, Marshall

Ulyana Romanova, Old Dominion

Ireland Simme, Texas State

Doubles First Team All-Conference

Brooklyn Hoffmann / Sophie Williams, James Madison

Kira Matushkina / Victoria Matasova, Old Dominion

Lidiia Rasskouskaia / Ulyana Romanova, Old Dominion

Doubles Second Team All-Conference

Savannah Dada-Mascoll / Ruby Broadbent, App State

Johanna Strom / Alina Mokrynska, Marshall

Maria Guirguis / Valeria Avdeeva, Troy

Women’s Tennis Player of the Year: Savannah Dada-Mascoll, App State

Women’s Tennis Newcomer of the Year: Diana Zuba, Coastal Carolina

Women’s Tennis Freshman of the Year: Polina Gumeniuk, Marshall

Women’s Tennis Player to Watch: Meghna Arun Kumar, Arkansas State

Women’s Tennis Coach of the Year: Dominic Manilla, Old Dominion

Women’s Tennis Elite Award Winner: Victoria Matasova, Old Dominion

FOLLOW THE RAGIN' CAJUNS

Follow the Ragin' Cajuns on Twitter (@RaginCajunsWT) and on Instagram (ragincajunswt) to stay up-to-date with Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Women's Tennis.

Fans are also encouraged to stay engaged with the Ragin' Cajuns by downloading the #GeauxCajuns app. Click here [apps.apple.com] for iOS/Apple platforms and here [play.google.com] for Android platforms.

Admission to all Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Women's Tennis home matches is free of charge for all and open to the public. Fans can track the progress of the matches involving Louisiana through links accessible from the Women's Tennis schedule page on RaginCajuns.com.

