Angelique Berrat's love for the game fules success for UL Tennis

LAFAYETTE, La. — For Angelique Berrat, tennis wasn’t a family tradition; it was curiosity. “My parents wanted me to play some sports, so I chose tennis,” she said. “I don’t know why, because no one in my family plays tennis. I think I just saw a ball, and I was like, OK, let’s play. And after that, I never stopped.”

Starting with a blank slate as a freshman, Berrat quickly learned the ropes. Now in her college career at the University of Louisiana, she has racked up 12 singles wins this season and posted one of the longest win streaks in UL history.

Reflecting on her growth, Berrat said, “I came here as a freshman, I was really weak mentally on tennis. But over four years, I gained confidence. I’m more mature on court. I know I’m not the only person my teammates are with me.”

Even though tennis is an individual sport, the team around her has pushed her to excel. “Even when I’m winning all the time, seeing my teammates fight on the sixth court makes me want to give my all,” Berrat said.

For Berrat, tennis is more than just competition; it’s an art. “I love this sport. It brings me so much, especially with my teammates. It’s a beautiful sport.”

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