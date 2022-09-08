Becoming Zi-yon Hill-Green: A Name to Remember

“If you always said he was a nobody, you know about him now.” Chris Green

Zi’yon Hill fought to became a household name in New Iberia.

His success at Catholic pushed him to sign with Louisiana, where his game made him a star.

“I love being the hometown hero,” Hill said. “If you’re good enough, they’ll find you no matter what school you go to.”

Along the way, Hill’s family supported him. The tribe comes to every Cajuns home game. But hill’s stepfather, Chris green, always cheers the loudest.

“I’ve been proud of him since he was in pee-wee league,” Green said. “Back in the day, Coach Willie and Dwight helped raise my son. I appreciate the way they coached him.”

Green came into Hill’s life at the age of one. His voice in the house helped set the tone in forming Hill’s identity.

“I always said that I would treat my kids the way I wasn’t treated,” Green said. “I wanted a better life for all of my kids.”

Because green poured into hill, the Ragin’ Cajun returned the favor.

Hill changed his last name to Hill-Green. And on father’s day, Zi’yon Hill-Green gave Chris Green a jersey that showcases his new name.

“I’m a very touchy person,” Green said. “My kids clown me all the time. Every Fathers’ Day, birthday, Christmas gift that they give me, I break down. When I saw that, it touched me.”

“He’s been there for as long as I can remember,” Hill-Green said. “I felt like the least he could do for all the things that he’s done for me is to change my last name to his.”

On the back of Zi’yon’s jersey, it now reads Hill-Green.

And in the stands of Cajun field, Section A, Chris Green’s jersey sports the same name.

“If you walk inside my mancave, it’s a Ragin’ Cajuns mancave,” Green said. “That’s where he wanted me to put it, so that’s where it’s at. It will be there forever.”

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel