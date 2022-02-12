Beau Chene and STM squeeze out district wins; Tigers outlasts Lady Gators, 56-26

LAFAYETTE — BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

St. Thomas More 58, Northside 53, OT

Beau Chene 61, Breaux Bridge 64

Barbe 85, Southside 63

Lake Arthur 80, Port Barre 55

Northside Christian 65, Starks 51

Washington-Marion 44, North Vermilion 32

Westgate 64, Teurlings Catholic 54

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Breaux Bridge 56, Beau Chene 26

Lake Arthur 68, Port Barre 39

Sam Houston 69, Comeaux 35

St. Thomas More 49, Northside 45

Starks 63, Northside Christian 19

