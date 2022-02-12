Beau Chene and STM squeeze out district wins; Tigers outlasts Lady Gators, 56-26

LAFAYETTE — BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
St. Thomas More 58, Northside 53, OT
Beau Chene 61, Breaux Bridge 64
Barbe 85, Southside 63
Lake Arthur 80, Port Barre 55
Northside Christian 65, Starks 51
Washington-Marion 44, North Vermilion 32
Westgate 64, Teurlings Catholic 54
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Breaux Bridge 56, Beau Chene 26
Lake Arthur 68, Port Barre 39
Sam Houston 69, Comeaux 35
St. Thomas More 49, Northside 45
Starks 63, Northside Christian 19
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers