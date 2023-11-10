Battle of Brotherly Love: The Milliron brothers meet as Louisiana hosts Southern Miss

LAFAYETTE — Football is a fraternity of brothers fighting for the same goal... a "special" bond of players who strive to win.

For Louisiana sophomore, Carter Milliron, he fell in love with football at 6 years old. His best memories include playing backyard ball with his older brother, Brennan.

"Just as he kind of grew into what he is, and he kept getting better and better and better... he would keep teaching me and telling me what he's doing and I would keep getting better and better."

As Brennan got older, because of his size, it was hard for him to touch the field until he learned how to become a long snapper. On the other hand, Carter had opportunities at linebacker but because of "big bro", he decided that long snapper was the best fit for him as well.

"Just watching him do it it kind of intrigued me a little bit. He would show me all the drills and stuff and I would try to do it back. In a sense, I would try to do it better to see if I could do it better than him."

The Milliron Men went on to have success on the collegiate level. Brennan walked on at Troy before transferring to Southern Miss, earning a scholarship. Carter was named a starter as a true freshman for the Cajuns last season.

"I've always kind of excelled. Even when I was young, I was also kind of top of the class with some of the guys. I've always competed with the top guys so if I ever lost, I would always work hard to make sure I'd never lose again."

And on November 9th, a date that the entire family circled on the schedule. The duo will reunite in Cajun Field to show some brotherly love. Carter says this week is a dream come true.

"This week has been different. I would say me and my brother talk about every day and it's been more kind of back and forth like when we were kids, we would talk a bit of smack to each other. Every time I've talked to him I would ask, 'Are ya'll ready to come down to Lafayette and lose?'" I give him a hard time, he gives me a hard time but at the end of the day, there's no love lost. We're just kids playing a game."

